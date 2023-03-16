"Nobody expected that"- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus opens up about her return to the company 

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently opened up about her return to the company.

On the 27 February episode of Monday Night RAW, Stratus returned to the promotion and helped Becky Lynch and Lita win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

While speaking on Getting Over, Trish stated that it was a smooth ride following her return to the company. She also said that WWE's decision to bring her back was right.

"Everything has been pretty smooth, to be honest. I know there were little online rumblings, but everything happens for a reason. There are definitely a lot of gut intuitions going into making these decisions, and I think we landed at the right place at the right time. I'm excited where it landed. It's just enough time before Mania, it's the right dynamic, the right timing, the girls have the tag team titles, unexpected. What a moment. Nobody expected that," said Stratus. [H/T Fightful]

Trish Stratus further added that the audience wasn't expecting her, and it came as a surprise to them:

"For me, there was so much buzz about me, people forgot about me, then I surprised them again. Everything played out really well, I think, in a way where this world can be predicted, 'ah, we know what's happening tonight,' I think we did it in a nice way that it's exciting and people didn't know what's coming next. Still, there is so much more that can happen between now and Mania. It's exciting. There is a good build up now, because when I came back for Charlotte, we didn't have much time to build it. Here, we have a nice little bit of time to build into Mania." [H/T Fightful]

Trish Stratus heaped praise on Liv Morgan

WWE Superstar Trish Stratus recently heaped praise on current SmackDown star Liv Morgan.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Stratus mentioned that Morgan's hard work, dedication, and passion had helped her in the business. Trish added how much she loved watching Liv's journey from a backseat.

"Liv [Morgan], I mean, gosh, you embody everything that we worked to do. You went out there with the hard work, the dedication, the passion, following your dreams, and really just doing it. I loved watching your journey," said Stratus.

Trish Stratus, alongside Lita and Becky, will face Damage CTRL members Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY for a six-woman tag team match at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes