"Nobody is gonna remember Lacey Evans" - Former WWE star has a message for Sgt. Slaughter (Exclusive)

Former NXT star EC3 recently shared his thoughts about Sgt. Slaughter's criticisms about Lacey Evans and WWE over the last few weeks.

Slaughter has slammed WWE and Evans for aping his military character and for having the latter use the Cobra Clutch as her finisher. The Hall of Famer also took an issue with Lacey Evans' presentation on SmackDown, saying she wasn't acting as tough as a marine corps and should change her outfit.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned that Sgt. Slaughter's comments made little sense, as Evans for legitimately a marine. He also advised Slaughter how history would remember him as a legend, and as such, he needed to sit back without worrying about what others were doing.

"She's (Lacey Evans) a legit marine. Sgt., get over it. If you're a legitimate marine, what else do you need as a character? Like that's your real life. You're really a marine. You are a GI Joe. You're legendary; you'll stand the test of time. When the history is written, nobody is gonna remember Lacey Evans, they'll remember Sgt. Slaughter. So just let her have it and let maybe, somebody else enjoy it. Who cares? She, too, was a marine. Let her go," said EC3. [1:12 - 1:42]

Sgt. Slaughter on why he refused WWE's offer to return

In the same interview with Bill Apter, Slaughter recalled that he rejected WWE's offer for him to return to SmackDown and appear alongside Lacey Evans.

The wrestling legend explained that the offer wasn't any good and that he would make lesser than what he had during his previous stint with the promotion.

"So, if they would like me to come back, I'd have no qualms about sitting down and talking about it," Slaughter stated. "But to offer me something like they did was a slap in my face. It was like utterly ridiculous what they offered me. I was making more money when I left there than they were offering me to come back and make her [Lacey Evans] a star."

It remains to be seen if WWE manages to convince Slaughter to show up on SmackDown down the line, probably in a segment with Lacey Evans.

