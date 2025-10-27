"Nobody's phoning it in" - Veteran writer reveals the impact Vince McMahon's exit has had on WWE (Exclusive)

For years, Vince McMahon's name had been synonymous with WWE and even wrestling to some extent. The 80-year-old was the driving force behind the Stamford-based promotion becoming the global juggernaut it is today. So, when he stepped away from the promotion, it came as a massive shock.
Vince McMahon left his position as Chairman and CEO midway through 2022, and the company was eventually sold to Endeavor Group in a merger that saw it own a majority share. Veteran writer Vince Russo recently revealed the impact Mr. McMahon had on the promotion and its roster.
Speaking on an episode of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he said that The Rock might've returned if Vince McMahon were still around. He even added that Roman Reigns wouldn't have taken so much time off wrestling if Vince McMahon were still in charge, as he has too much respect for him.
"A lot of that, I swear to God, a lot of that is no Vince. Roman Reigns ain't going to pull that with Vince there. He's got too much respect for him. He's not going to pull that with Vince there. Rock is going to have a little bit more trust with Vince there. I'm telling you, bro, there's a huge difference without Vince McMahon in that seat. Bro, nobody's phoning it in with Vince in charge. Absolutely not. Nobody's phoning it in," Russo said.
Since leaving WWE, Mr. McMahon has launched a new company by the name 14th & I. It is an investment firm pursuing opportunities in media and sports entertainment. Many fans are speculating that Vince would use his new company to try and buy WWE back from TKO to once again be in charge of the company.
