"Nobody would do that" - WWE veteran slams Jey Uso's bizarre confrontation on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was irate with Jey Uso this week. The Yeet Master was on RAW to confront Gunther after last week's attack.

Ad

Jey interrupted Gunther to talk about The Ring General's merciless attack on his brother, Jimmy Uso. He recalled the mixture of emotions running through him as he helplessly watched his twin get mauled by the World Heavyweight Champion.

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match winner claimed that he would put Gunther through a world of pain when they meet in the ring at WrestleMania 41. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said the segment made no sense.

Ad

Trending

Russo pointed out that a normal person would be out for revenge after the heinous beatdown. He felt Jey should have immediately attacked his rival rather than talking about what he was going to do at WrestleMania.

"Okay, so let me get this straight. Jey Uso, this dude beat your brother to a bloody pulp last week. Now you've got him face-to-face, and you're not gonna do anything. You're gonna tell him what you're gonna do to him two weeks from now. Nobody would do that, bro." [From 16:42 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Jey Uso sent a strong message to Gunther, claiming that he would hurt the champion for all the pain he had put him and his family through. Before storming out of the ring, Main Event Jey declared that he would become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More