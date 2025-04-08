"Nobody would do that" - WWE veteran slams Jey Uso's bizarre confrontation on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was irate with Jey Uso this week. The Yeet Master was on RAW to confront Gunther after last week's attack.
Jey interrupted Gunther to talk about The Ring General's merciless attack on his brother, Jimmy Uso. He recalled the mixture of emotions running through him as he helplessly watched his twin get mauled by the World Heavyweight Champion.
The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match winner claimed that he would put Gunther through a world of pain when they meet in the ring at WrestleMania 41. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said the segment made no sense.
Russo pointed out that a normal person would be out for revenge after the heinous beatdown. He felt Jey should have immediately attacked his rival rather than talking about what he was going to do at WrestleMania.
"Okay, so let me get this straight. Jey Uso, this dude beat your brother to a bloody pulp last week. Now you've got him face-to-face, and you're not gonna do anything. You're gonna tell him what you're gonna do to him two weeks from now. Nobody would do that, bro." [From 16:42 onwards]
Jey Uso sent a strong message to Gunther, claiming that he would hurt the champion for all the pain he had put him and his family through. Before storming out of the ring, Main Event Jey declared that he would become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania.
