Noelle Foley, Cassie Lee, and many others react as Charlotte Flair makes big change to her look

Charlotte Flair's new Instagram post received tons of responses from fellow wrestlers and fans. The Queen was spotted rocking shorter hair in her new pictures.

Charlotte is regarded by many of her fans as a fashion icon. Her Instagram feed is filled with countless pictures of her rocking insanely beautiful attires and hairstyles.

Charlotte Flair recently cut her hair and shared the pictures on her Instagram handle. Her post received several reactions from fellow wrestlers, including Cassie Lee, Shotzi, and many others.

Check out the post below:

Charlotte Flair has made it clear that she wants to surpass her father's record

Charlotte is the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, who is a 16-time world champion.

The Queen made her main roster debut in 2015 and is one of the most recognized stars in the industry today. Flair appeared on WWE's The Bump after defeating Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's title in late 2022. She revealed that she wanted to cross her father's record of 16 world titles.

“Before I went away for eight months, I always said that I don’t really think about the number and I never really cared about surpassing the number, but here I am now as a 14-time Women’s Champion, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna pass it.’ I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I mean, I know how I’m going to do it, but I think I definitely want to surpass the number now.”

Flair has done enough in the squared circle to warrant a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction in the distant future. She is one of the most decorated female stars in the history of WWE and is a role model to millions of women across the world.

Do you see Charlotte Flair breaking her father's record? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

