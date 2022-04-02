"Very surprised"- Former WWE Champion's daughter on The Undertaker not mentioning her dad in his speech

Mick Foley's daughter wasn't thrilled with The Undertaker not mentioning her father during his Hall of Fame speech.

Tonight, WWE inducted The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The WWE legend delivered an emotional speech looking back at his iconic career. He also named superstars who helped him along the way.

Shortly after the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony ended, Mick's daughter Noelle wasn't too happy about The Deadman not mentioning his legendary rivalry with her father during his induction speech:

Noelle Foley @NoelleFoley That was a great speech, but I’m very surprised there was not one single mention of my dad and their legendary matches together. That was a great speech, but I’m very surprised there was not one single mention of my dad and their legendary matches together.

Noelle Foley @NoelleFoley Obviously I understand it’s difficult to fit everything into one speech and remember every single person you want to mention. But it just would have been really nice to hear my dad’s name mentioned. Obviously I understand it’s difficult to fit everything into one speech and remember every single person you want to mention. But it just would have been really nice to hear my dad’s name mentioned.

Check out the results from the latest episode of SmackDown here.

The Undertaker vs. Mick Foley is one of the greatest WWE rivalries ever

One of the biggest attractions of the Attitude Era was The Phenom's rivalry with Mick Foley. The feud gave the WWE Universe a long string of moments to cherish forever. Their most memorable outing came at King Of The Ring 1998 inside Hell in a Cell.

During the match, Foley (donning the Mankind character at the time) was thrown off the cell, landing on the announce desk with a loud 'thud.' The iconic visual of Foley falling off the cell is ingrained in every WWE fan's mind. Here's what the WWE veteran said about throwing Foley off the top of the cell that fateful night:

“Although that one was planned, that was no easy — that is not easy to do. It ain’t easy on the body. And then this happens and he landed in such a funky way. I didn’t know that he was going to get up, so I’m having to think, I need to get down there for one and check on him.” (H/T - Republic World)

The Undertaker and Mick Foley are two of the greatest superstars ever to step foot in the ring. The two men have had nothing but praise for each other in the past.

Do you agree with Noelle Foley? Share your favorite moment from The Phenom's WWE Hall of Fame speech!

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh