Non-WWE Superstar praises Finn Balor for not letting former faction get "soft"; upset with what happened after he left

Before being a part of WWE and becoming a part of the Judgment Day faction, Finn Balor (fka Prince Devitt) was the first leader of the famous faction known as the Bullet Club in NJPW.

Well, the seventh figurehead of the Bullet Club and NJPW star David Finlay indeed enjoyed Balor's version of the faction over Kenny Omega's or Jay White's.

Before the 41-year-old left Japanese promotion in 2014, he created a villainous group with Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Johnson).

After Finn Balor, the heel faction was led by AJ Styles and later Kenny Omega, who cared about being a fan favorite. However, during a recent interview with NJPW's website, David Finlay reflected upon how Bullet Club has become "soft" over the years.

He emphasized the roots of Prince's Bullet Club and how every member focused on making a statement by winning titles and creating a legacy. The NJPW star asserted that Kenny Omega's or Jay White's version of the faction was more into selling merchandise and becoming popular among the fans using the signature "Too Sweet."

"Let me take you all the way back ten years ago. It was another Irishman, Prince Devitt that started this thing, and it wasn’t about T-shirt sales. They didn’t care about too sweeting fans, they cared about brutality and making a statement. In the years after you had the nerdy side of BULLET CLUB in the Elite. You had the T-shirt selling machine that The Good Brothers were. They got soft, they cared about merch and this and that. I don’t," he said. [H/T - NJPW]

Rhea Ripley reflected on the tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Judgment Day

Since the involvement of Seth Rollins in the Judgment Day storyline, the faction has found themselves in heated tension on several occasions.

At the Money in the Bank 2023, during Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor match's closing moment, The Archer of Infamy almost went for a cash-in. It caused a distraction and led The Visionary to take home the win.

Similarly, on last week's RAW, Priest was about to cash-in his MITB contract on Rollins, but The Prince appearing at the last moment made it impossible. The two members of Judgment Day got into an argument before Ripley shut them off.

The Eradicator later took to Twitter and explained that everything was fine and there was no heat between the two men of the faction.

It remains to be seen if Finn Balor gets in the way of Damian Priest again before his MITB cash-in, which would hint toward the cracks in Judgment Day.

