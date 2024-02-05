"Not this again" - Fans react to WWE RAW star attacking Cody Rhodes during live event

WWE fans are not too thrilled with a former rival attacking Cody Rhodes during a live event over the weekend.

The wrestling world is still reeling from the end of this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. WWE's decision to have The Rock seemingly challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 has not gone over well with most wrestling fans.

The Rock versus Roman Reigns has been a rumored dream match for some time, but fans were not anticipating it after Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row. Despite the negative reaction, a new report claims that the promotion will be sticking to their plan unless the Hollywood star opts to back out.

WWE recently shared footage of Shinsuke Nakamura unleashing a backstage attack on Cody Rhodes during a live event in Knoxville, Tennessee, over the weekend.

Fans were again very negative about the company's direction for Rhodes, and many thought they were going backward by having him reignite his rivalry with Nakamura.

Former WWE manager claims Cody Rhodes will eventually finish his story

Wrestling fans have been overwhelmingly negative about the idea of having to wait until after WrestleMania 40 for Cody Rhodes to finish his story.

Rhodes fell short of capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year after The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered in his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Most fans expected The American Nightmare to challenge The Tribal Chief again at WrestleMania 40, especially since he was filmed pointing at Roman Reigns after winning the Men's Royal Rumble last weekend.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that Rhodes will eventually get to finish his story. He thought the segment between The Rock and Roman Reigns was a misdirection and that the 38-year-old would eventually get to win the title.

"It was a misdirection. I think they played it good. You might not like it. Cody's getting there. He's got to tell the story." [From 5:00 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Smack Talk in the video below:

Cody Rhodes has already gotten the better of Shinsuke Nakamura several times. It will be interesting to see if the company attempts to get fans invested in the rivalry again moving forward on WWE RAW.

