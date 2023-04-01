"Not buying it" - Fans don't believe WWE legend's claim that he's flying out of Los Angeles before WrestleMania 39

Fans are not convinced by ex-WWE Superstar Gangrel's claim that he is leaving LA ahead of WrestleMania 39.

As per a recent report by Xero News, former WWE Superstar Gangrel will be a part of Edge's WrestleMania 39 entrance. Edge is set to take on Finn Balor inside Hell In A Cell at 'Mania.

Amidst fan speculation about what Gangrel would do on The Show of Shows, he shared an interesting message on Twitter. Gangrel claimed that he was leaving Los Angeles ahead of WrestleMania.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Gangrel says he is flying out of Los Angeles. Hmmmm. Gangrel says he is flying out of Los Angeles. Hmmmm. https://t.co/gumUoT5JLv

At this point, most fans are aware of the rumors about Gangrel's WrestleMania appearance. The tweet about Gangrel's LA departure received several responses from doubtful fans.

Chuff Urasse @JAckMcgoo1 @WrestlingNewsCo He’s in a closet lol. Didn’t remember to grab one for later while he was actually in the airport @WrestlingNewsCo He’s in a closet lol. Didn’t remember to grab one for later while he was actually in the airport

Gangrel was last seen wrestling on WWE TV 16 years ago

On December 10, 2007, Gangrel made a rare appearance on an episode of RAW. The veteran was a participant in a Gimmick Battle Royale on the red brand. About six years ago, Gangrel talked about a possible return to the company while speaking on The Roman Show. Here's what he said:

“I was talking to Bray Wyatt. He wanted me to come in, but the thing is WWE doesn’t own the rights to the name of Gangrel so that got shut down. It would have been fun. I probably would have come in as a manager. But I always wrestle. It’s never too late. “

Gangrel was quite a popular act back during the Attitude Era. Gangrel, Christian, and Edge did well as a villainous trio named The Brood. Both Edge and Christian went on to become world champions in WWE. Gangrel unfortunately never won title gold during his stint in the company.

It remains to be seen if Gangrel is swerving the fans or has left Los Angeles at this point. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below!

