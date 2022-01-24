"Not even close" - Naomi claps back at WWE Superstar comparing herself to Paige

Naomi doesn't want to hear Sonya Deville compare herself to former WWE Divas Champion Paige.

With Naomi and Sonya Deville finally scheduled for a one-on-one match this Friday night on SmackDown, there has been a war of words between the two women this weekend on social media.

Deville also saw fit to pick a fight with the British superstar, stating that she's her boss now and implied that she's a better General Manager than she ever was. This is especially odd since WWE got rid of the "General Manager" term years ago.

Naomi didn't want to see any slander for the former SmackDown General Manager and defended her on social media.

"Paige 2.0 not even close she’s the worst! I’m going to shut her up Friday sis *relieved face emoji*," Naomi tweeted.

Could Paige return in the Women's Royal Rumble match?

Paige retired as an active in-ring competitor with WWE on April 9, 2018, following WrestleMania 34. It was thought at the time that her neck was so damaged that she wouldn't ever be able to wrestle again.

Since then, fans have seen the miraculous returns of Bryan Danielson, Edge, and Christian, who also thought that their careers had ended over the last several years.

With the Royal Rumble right around the corner, there has been a lot of speculation among the WWE Universe that the British star could make her surprise return to the company this Saturday night.

Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Naomi's comments? Are you hoping to see the return of The Anti-Diva this Saturday at the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

