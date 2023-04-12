"Not even close" - WWE fans debate if Roman Reigns is the most handsome professional wrestler in the world

A WWE Hall of Famer recently claimed that Roman Reigns is one of the most handsome men alive and the wrestling world has poured in with their reactions.

DDP spoke with TMZ Sports and claimed that Cody Rhodes will still be the superstar who eventually dethrones Roman Reigns. He believes Rhodes will finish his story and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

He added that it would take some time to dethrone the champion, as Reigns has a lot going for him at the moment.

"Roman Reigns is one of the greatest champions of all time. I mean, he really is. And on top of being one of the most handsome guys alive. He's got it all, the look, the size, the Bloodline, the whole thing is so strong," said DDP.

Wrestling News asked wrestling fans if they agreed with DDP's comments and if Roman was the most handsome wrestler in the industry.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Is Roman Reigns the most handsome pro wrestler? Is Roman Reigns the most handsome pro wrestler? https://t.co/71oaU4hMuk

While most fans agreed, some suggested that there were other wrestlers out there more handsome than The Tribal Chief.

🏳️‍🌈 James Ashton 🏳️‍🌈 @James_Ashton22



Hook

Riddle

Theory

Jungle Boy

Ricky Starks

Sammy Guevara

Cody Rhodes

The Usos



Etc. And so on...... 🤣 @WrestlingNewsCo Nope. In my eyes, He sits below:HookRiddleTheoryJungle BoyRicky StarksSammy GuevaraCody RhodesThe UsosEtc. And so on...... 🤣 @WrestlingNewsCo Nope. In my eyes, He sits below:HookRiddleTheoryJungle BoyRicky Starks Sammy Guevara Cody Rhodes The Usos Etc. And so on...... 🤣

Alicia W. @TheAWill402 @WrestlingNewsCo Think I'd make the argument that the three of them together were the hottest supernova we've had. @WrestlingNewsCo Think I'd make the argument that the three of them together were the hottest supernova we've had. 😏 https://t.co/CGjDxofuzo

Garrison Thirst @cactusXmike @WrestlingNewsCo My sister in law made Roman her Avatar on our Peacock app. She doesn't even watch wrestling. Like AT ALL. @WrestlingNewsCo My sister in law made Roman her Avatar on our Peacock app. She doesn't even watch wrestling. Like AT ALL.

WWE Hall of Famer criticizes the length of Roman Reigns' run with the title

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently criticized Roman Reigns' title reign as being too long.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist noted that Reigns is a massive star, but questioned whether a lengthy title reign works in today's wrestling environment.

Angle noted that wrestling is no longer in the territories anymore and people only saw wrestling once a week back when people were champions for several years.

"I'm not going to beat up on Roman Reigns because he is the man. He deserves to be. But we're in a time now where if you're a champion for three years, that's a little long. It's just too long because we're not in territories anymore. When you were in territories, you weren't on TV every week so fans had to come see you at the arenas. You would only be in that city one day a week. So they only saw wrestling one day a week back then when they were champion for six, eight years." (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

Roman's historic title reign has no end in sight after his shocking victory over Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see if any superstars from NXT wind up on the main roster after the WWE Draft and present The Tribal Chief with a challenge he wasn't prepared for.

