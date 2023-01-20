"Not even trying to hide" - Fans believe WWE ruined Former World Champion's return as Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has been The Head of the Table for quite some time now, and he became the Undisputed Universal WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. Recently, WWE uploaded merchandise related to The Rock, which has made fans believe that Johnson will be winning the Rumble match and heading to WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the industry ever since his return to the company during the Thunderdome Era. He quickly won the Universal Championship and dominated the division for a couple of years on SmackDown before heading to the red brand. He won the WWE title after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

The Royal Rumble premium live event is just around the corner, and The Rock and Cody Rhodes are currently the favorites expected to win the match and head to WrestleMania 39. Recently, WWE uploaded new merchandise for The Brahma Bull. Fans feel the company has ruined the eventual winner and Reigns' next opponent for Mania:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE have dropped some new merch for The Rock on their official shop WWE have dropped some new merch for The Rock on their official shop 👀👀👀 https://t.co/vpubAEftfd

Regular Goated Ws @GoatedWsHG



I know I've tweeted this ouke 5 times now but I'm trying to convince myself aswell man @WrestleOps They also just posted this. 1st vid was the return, 2nd vid is the match confirmation.I know I've tweeted this ouke 5 times now but I'm trying to convince myself aswell man @WrestleOps They also just posted this. 1st vid was the return, 2nd vid is the match confirmation.I know I've tweeted this ouke 5 times now but I'm trying to convince myself aswell man 😭 https://t.co/orQj6PRrqh

Andrej @NoLookFirmino9 @WrestleOps Roman ask the Rocks daughter to acknowledge him. She doesn’t. Roman backs her into a corner and then the music hits… @WrestleOps Roman ask the Rocks daughter to acknowledge him. She doesn’t. Roman backs her into a corner and then the music hits…

Abd @Raouf_Abdur12

Take a screenshot @WrestleOps Rock vs Reings at the main event of WrestleMania HollywoodTake a screenshot @WrestleOps Rock vs Reings at the main event of WrestleMania Hollywood Take a screenshot

Manas @Manu962k @WrestleOps Not even trying to hide his return smh @WrestleOps Not even trying to hide his return smh

Mrs.Uliano ♑👩‍❤️‍👨👨‍👩‍👦🩺👼🏽🐈🍍 @Ashluvxo @WrestleOps he's also been quietly snuck into the Raw commercial for like a month now.... @WrestleOps he's also been quietly snuck into the Raw commercial for like a month now....

Ryan Douglas @RyanD0uglas

Cody night one

The Rock night two @WrestleOps Hmmm I wonder why they would do that...Cody night oneThe Rock night two @WrestleOps Hmmm I wonder why they would do that...Cody night oneThe Rock night two

Scott | #3 #4 | @ScottTHFC23 @WrestleOps so new merch, uploaded his RAW return to YT, using rock roman pictures on official WWE pages etc, he's defo coming back @WrestleOps so new merch, uploaded his RAW return to YT, using rock roman pictures on official WWE pages etc, he's defo coming back 😭

WWE has been uploading several videos, images, and merchandise of The People's Champion ahead of RAW XXX and Royal Rumble 2023.

Roman Reigns is set to appear on WWE RAW XXX with The Bloodline

In 2021, Roman Reigns formed The Bloodline when he, Jimmy, and Jey Uso united after the former's return to the company. The trio quickly made an impact by taking hold of the Universal and SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Last year, The Bloodline added another member. When Roman Reigns was about to lose to Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022, Solo Sikoa intervened in the match to help The Tribal Chief retain his title once again.

Sami Zayn's position within the stable has been murky, as he has disappointed The Tribal Chief on numerous occasions. On the upcoming RAW XXX, there will be a Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony.

Every member of the Anoa'i family is rumored to be present for the ceremony. The company has not confirmed The Rock's appearance for the upcoming show and it will be interesting to see who goes to WrestleMania 39 to face The Tribal Chief.

Who do you want to see go up against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

