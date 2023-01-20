"Not even trying to hide" - Fans believe WWE ruined Former World Champion's return as Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has been The Head of the Table for quite some time now, and he became the Undisputed Universal WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. Recently, WWE uploaded merchandise related to The Rock, which has made fans believe that Johnson will be winning the Rumble match and heading to WrestleMania 39.
Roman Reigns has been at the top of the industry ever since his return to the company during the Thunderdome Era. He quickly won the Universal Championship and dominated the division for a couple of years on SmackDown before heading to the red brand. He won the WWE title after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.
The Royal Rumble premium live event is just around the corner, and The Rock and Cody Rhodes are currently the favorites expected to win the match and head to WrestleMania 39. Recently, WWE uploaded new merchandise for The Brahma Bull. Fans feel the company has ruined the eventual winner and Reigns' next opponent for Mania:
WWE has been uploading several videos, images, and merchandise of The People's Champion ahead of RAW XXX and Royal Rumble 2023.
Roman Reigns is set to appear on WWE RAW XXX with The Bloodline
In 2021, Roman Reigns formed The Bloodline when he, Jimmy, and Jey Uso united after the former's return to the company. The trio quickly made an impact by taking hold of the Universal and SmackDown Tag Team titles.
Last year, The Bloodline added another member. When Roman Reigns was about to lose to Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022, Solo Sikoa intervened in the match to help The Tribal Chief retain his title once again.
Sami Zayn's position within the stable has been murky, as he has disappointed The Tribal Chief on numerous occasions. On the upcoming RAW XXX, there will be a Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony.
Every member of the Anoa'i family is rumored to be present for the ceremony. The company has not confirmed The Rock's appearance for the upcoming show and it will be interesting to see who goes to WrestleMania 39 to face The Tribal Chief.
