"Not giving you a dime" - Former employee details how a conversation between Mandy Rose and WWE could have gone down

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about the entire Mandy Rose situation.

The self-proclaimed God's Greatest Creation lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on the December 13 episode of NXT. It was later reported that head coach Matt Bloom met with Shawn Michaels regarding risque content on her FanTime page, and the company came to terms with her release.

On the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer suggested that WWE could have kept Rose if she gave them a cut from her earnings. He felt that the former NXT star would be picked up by another promotion as soon as her non-compete clause was over.

"I'm sure they said, we'll keep the door open. That just means, 'Yeah, if you give us our cut, 10 or 20 percent of whatever you pull in a month because we made you, then yeah, come on back.' I'm sure they asked that and she said, 'No, go to hell! Not giving you a dime of this money.' We wish you well, Mandy Rose. I'm sure you're gonna be picked up on day 91 as soon as your no-compete clause is released," said Freddie. [5:41 - 6:07]

Mandy Rose reportedly made $500,000 after her WWE release

While her relationship with WWE may have turned sour, Rose is still going strong on her FanTime page.

Pro Wrestling Center @pwrestle_center According to TMZ Sports, Mandy Rose has made $500k off her racy videos in one week after being released from the WWE. According to her agent she could be a millionaire before Christmas. #WWE #WWE NXT According to TMZ Sports, Mandy Rose has made $500k off her racy videos in one week after being released from the WWE. According to her agent she could be a millionaire before Christmas. #WWE #WWENXT https://t.co/1rtnomWbEL

In a recent interview with TMZ, Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, claimed that the former NXT Women's Champion had already raked in $500,000 since her exit. She also predicted that if things continued at the same pace, Rose could become a millionaire by Christmas this year.

