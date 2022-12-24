"Not gonna say that I use those emojis" - Popular star discusses the content of his texts with John Cena 

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke about whether he and John Cena were strategizing for their huge tag team match on December 30.

Last week, Roman Reigns got WWE official Adam Pearce to book him and Sami Zayn in a tag team match against Kevin Owens and a partner of his choice. However, the plan didn't work out well for the Tribal Chief as John Cena made an appearance on the Titantron and announced that he had accepted KO's offer to be his tag team partner.

Kevin Owens sat down with Peter Rosenberg on the latest episode of the Cheap Heat podcast to discuss his upcoming tag team match against The Bloodline. He mentioned that he and The Cenation Leader often texted, but they haven't discussed the plans for the match just yet.

"You know, we text here and there but it's really, I'm not gonna say that I use those emojis that he described. But it's a lot like that. We just talk about silly stuff and just mention, 'Hey remember when we had this match and this happened?' Stuff like that. But we haven't really discussed the upcoming SmackDown just yet." [From 43:00 - 43:25]

Kevin Owens spoke about a strange text from John Cena

During the same conversation, the Prizefighter also recalled receiving a text from John Cena that said he loved wrestling. Kevin Owens said there was no context to the message, and it may have been 1 AM when he got the text.

"Oh absolutely. He's very excited. In fact, the last text I got from him was 'I LOVE WRESTLING' all caps unprompted. I don't know what he was doing. I have no idea. I think it was 1 AM too. I have no clue. I don't really know where he was in the world." [From 43:30 - 43:55]

Cena had his first match on the blue brand back in 2002. Since then, he has competed in WWE every year up until this year. Now, he is scheduled to compete on the last episode of SmackDown of this year, making it two decades where he's had at least one match for the company.

Do you think the team of Owens and Cena will outwrestle The Tribal Chief and "The Honorary Uce" next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

