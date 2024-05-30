"Not only am I a king, but I am also a genius" - 30-year-old WWE star finally addresses major botch

A 30-year-old WWE Superstar recently took to social media to address a major botch he made during the latest edition of NXT. The name in question is Lexis King.

On this week's episode of the developmental brand, King locked horns with Dante Chen. Both stars showed amazing skill inside the squared circle, but the match ended in Chen's favor. However, during their bout, Lexis King made a huge botch as he removed the padding on the floor but still failed to drop his opponent on the concrete.

Following the show, a fan posted a clip of the botch on X (formerly Twitter), asking the star why he removed the padding if he did not want to drop Dante Chen on concrete. This post caught Lexis King's attention and he wrote that he calculated the amount of exposed concrete that was necessary to inflict damage on his opponent and save himself from getting hurt. The 30-year-old then referred to himself as a King and a Genius.

"It’s quite simple really. In a fraction of a second, I calculated the optimal amount of exposed concrete that would be necessary to inflict the most damage to my opponent while preventing as much damage to myself as possible. Not only am I a King, but I am also a genius," he wrote.

Lexis King opened up about his WWE NXT debut

During an edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lexis King said that his NXT debut was great and he couldn't believe it was real while he was sitting backstage.

King also mentioned that he used to second-guess his ability in AEW but was happy that his career took a massive turn after he made his WWE debut.

"It [his WWE NXT TV debut] was great. I was just sitting in it and I'm backstage thinking 'Is this real?' I spent, and this isn't a knock on anybody, but I spent so many months of my career at the previous company, just second-guessing myself. Am I really any good? Am I worth it? A lot of self-doubt. And just to see how my career has done a total 180 since then [is incredible]."

Since his debut in WWE NXT, King has made a name for himself as one of the biggest heels on the roster. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the 30-year-old star's future.

Lexis King recently claimed that the King of the Ring Crown belonged to him instead of Gunther.

