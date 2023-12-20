"Not Jade", "Here is your MVP for 2023" - WWE Universe declare top star as the frontrunner to win Royal Rumble

In order for WWE to literally stick it to AEW, all they have to do is give a Royal Rumble win in 2024 to two former top stars of Tony Khan's wrestling promotion - CM Punk and Jade Cargill.

In the case of the longest reigning AEW champion, she is still green, but when she finally steps inside the squared circle, the company will have a brand new superstar, according to WWE CCO Triple H.

The truth of the matter is, as we have seen in the past, fans could reject a Jade Cargill Royal Rumble win, as in their eyes, the MVP of the women's division in 2023 is SmackDown's own Bayley.

The Role Model's contributions to the company in the past year alone have put her in the front of the line. She has yet to get a true WrestleMania moment in her WWE career.

There is a ready-made storyline the company has in its hands even, as Women's Champion IYO SKY and the rest of the members of Damage CTRL are seemingly looking to boot The Role Model out of the faction.

Here are some fan reactions to a Bayley Royal Rumble win:

Fans are rallying for Bayley to win the Royal Rumble in 2024

Charlotte Flair's untimely injury has removed her from any WrestleMania plans. The Queen and Bianca Belair, being two of the top stars of the blue brand, were contending for the Women's Championship throughout the second half of 2023. Meanwhile, Bayley is yet to receive a title shot.

Former WWE Women's Champion is a fan of the Damage CTRL storyline heading into WrestleMania season

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Podcast, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis' wife, WWE legend Mickie James, spoke highly of the angle involving SmackDown's top faction not named The Bloodline.

James predicted all of the membersweree going to gang up on Bayley eventually. However, she is unsure of how Dakota Kai would react to all of this:

"I am interested to see how it's going to turn out. Is there going to be tension within Damage CTRL? I feel like Bayley's been kind of ostracized a little bit, here and there," James said. "Maybe she doesn't see it, but I kind of see it ... I feel like Kairi, IYO, and Asuka are going to totally turn their backs on Bayley. What I'm interested to see is what Dakota is going to do and where she's going to lie within all of that. That's my opinion. Watch your back, Bayley." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The original trio - Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai - formed Damage CTRL at SummerSlam 2022. While it seemed the company was looking to split them up earlier this year, instead, they grew in proportions. In the end, Bayley's vision came to fruition after all.