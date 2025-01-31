Not John Cena or Roman Reigns; WWE legend picks blockbuster name for Cody Rhodes' dream feud at WrestleMania

Legendary wrestling legend Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts for a possible WrestleMania opponent for Cody Rhodes. The ECW Original felt the excitement was high for a CM Punk and Cody showdown at the Show of Shows.

Punk and Cody were in a heated promo segment this past week on RAW. The two friends had an uncomfortable exchange where the Best in the World warned Rhodes that he was coming for the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning the Royal Rumble match.

During the latest episode of The Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray highlighted how Monday's promo segment impacted him. The veteran wrestler shared his growing excitement for a potential match between Punk and Cody, believing it would be the biggest main event for WrestleMania this year.

Ray also confessed that most fans wanted to see Punk vs. Cody over other high-profile matches, such as Cody vs. Roman Reigns, John Cena, or even Randy Orton.

"It does not matter what the words are when the feeling at the end of the promo is exactly what you just mentioned. I want Punk and Cody. As of last night, I think I want Punk and Cody more than I want Cody and Roman, more than I want Cody and Cena, more than I would want Cody and Randy. I don't think there's anybody that I'd rather see main event WrestleMania more than Cody Rhodes and CM Punk right now." [From 8:35 - 9:05]

Cody Rhodes looked "defeated and exhausted"

During the same discussion, Bully Ray also pointed out that Cody Rhodes looked worn down this week on RAW.

"Cody's tone, and volume and the gruff or the base in his voice told me that he seemed defeated and exhausted. And that's what Punk was kinda trying to tell him. This is starting to take it out of you, kid. You ain't sleeping at night because of everything that goes on with the responsibility of becoming the World Champion," Ray said.

It should be noted that Rhodes was cutting the promo just after a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn accidentally hit him. However, Punk interrupted him to share his concerns for the champ.

The segment turned out to be the biggest talking point from the go-home episode of RAW before the Royal Rumble and got fans hyped about a possible Punk vs. Cody encounter.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

