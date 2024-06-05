"Not when we leave it" - Jey Uso sends a message on behalf of The Bloodline

Jey Uso is a real-life member of The Bloodline (Anoa'i family). On social media, he sent a message on behalf of his family despite not being on the same page with them on WWE TV.

Uso is a former member of The Bloodline faction. In 2023, he and Jimmy quit the faction, leading to a civil war against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Later that year, Jey was betrayed by his twin before he eventually jumped ship to Monday Night RAW.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey shared a message on behalf of his family, stating that his family deserves its flowers while still being associated with the business.

"GIVE MY FAMILY OUR FLOWERS WHILE WE STILL IN THE GAME, NOT WHEN WE LEAVE IT. [Blood drop and blue heart emojis] 50+YRS. AND COUNTING..." wrote Jey.

Jey Uso clarified his stance on The Bloodline and his family

Following the addition of The Rock to The Bloodline, Jey Uso sent a message on behalf of the faction, teasing more members.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Jey stated that despite the animosity between him and his brothers, he considers The Bloodline his family.

“Man, come. We family at the end of the day,” Jey Uso said. “Come. Some of your worst enemies might be in your family, but at the end of the day, we all still a family. So if you out there, I ain’t gonna name drop, but if y’all out there, I like all of our family being here, here, here, here. But at the end of the day, I feel like if we all come to the big leagues, WWE, it’s mind-blowing what could happen," he said.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Jey revealed his intentions of winning the Money in the Bank ladder match and earning another shot at a world championship.

