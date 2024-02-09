"Not the main character", "Nobody cares about Mercedes Moné" - Fans lash out at the former WWE star she seemingly pokes fun at Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' recent four-word message might've caught the attention of Mercedes Moné. This has caught the attention of fans on social media.

Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is reportedly headed to All Elite Wrestling. She is quite likely to make her AEW debut at an upcoming show in Boston.

In the lead-up to the WrestleMania 40 press conference, Rhodes confirmed on Instagram that he had decided his opponent. This seemingly caught the attention of Moné, who opened an Instagram channel named "I've made my decision."

Check out a screengrab of Moné's Instagram bio and channel:

Reacting to Moné's Instagram bio and her using Rhodes' line seemingly about a decision of her own, fans came up with interesting responses on Twitter/X.

Check out the fan reactions:

At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, Rhodes officially chose Roman Reigns as his opponent. Shortly afterward, Triple H confirmed the huge rematch between the two superstars, as The Tribal Chief is once again set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare.

Jim Cornette believes Mercedes Moné won't be a big deal for AEW

AEW is reportedly set to confirm the signing of Mercedes Moné within the next few weeks.

However, Jim Cornette believes that the former WWE star isn't regarded as a big star any longer. Speaking on Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran stated the following:

“As far as continued long-term being one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business, for her, that day is over. 'Cause now, the longer she is out of the WWE, and you know the more she is in this, you can't deny that more people thought that Paige was a big deal before Paige came back and showed she was not a big deal on this program. So that's what's gonna happen here. Mercedes Mone is gonna come in, however long it's gonna take. She is not gonna be a big deal, and you know that will be the end of that."

During her time in WWE, Moné won the RAW, SmackDown, and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. After departing the company, she also held the IWGP Women's Championship.

After suffering an injury during a match in NJPW Strong, Moné had to sit on the sidelines.

Do you think Mercedes Moné poked fun at Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below!

