"Not main event worthy" - WWE fans have a controversial take about Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe isn't happy with the idea of Jimmy Uso facing Jey Uso in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

At SummerSlam, Jimmy betrayed his brother and prevented him from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. In the aftermath of the Tribal Combat, Jey joined Monday Night RAW, and Jimmy seemingly rejoined The Bloodline on SmackDown.

On this week's episode of RAW, Jimmy's interference led to Jey and Cody Rhodes losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

In the aftermath of RAW, fans were against the idea of The Usos squaring off in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One. Some even claimed that Jimmy vs. Jey was not main event worthy.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes opened up about him and Jey Uso losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Cody Rhodes opened up about he and Jey Uso losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, The American Nightmare claimed he wasn't thrilled about the loss. Rhodes said:

"We've just lost the titles which was not something on the plans and here I'm wobbling around... I'm okay. I'm not thrilled at what happened. And I feel like fans of Jey Uso and myself are not thrilled. We were having such a fun thing, and for it to end abruptly, okay."

Expand Tweet

Rhodes further hinted that his feud with The Judgment Day is far from over. He added:

"But I will say this, I feel like I've been tested, and looks like I'm going to be further tested by Finn Balor, by Damian Priest, by Rhea Ripley, by JD McDonagh even, and of course, I have to say Dom as well. They have tested me pretty much since like WrestleMania, last year. It's a fun game to play, you don't want to be on the losing end, but it's a fun game to play."

It remains to be seen how the feud between Jey and Jimmy Uso will unfold.

Do you think Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso will headline WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches