Former WWE ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez recently opened up about working with Alberto Del Rio during his time in the company.

Ricardo Rodriguez was paired with Del Rio in 2010 during the latter's time on SmackDown. Clad in a black suit, Rodriguez would announce the arrival of the Mexican star in his unique way. He continued to work with the former champion before the two had a falling out. Following their split, he sided with Rob Van Dam and was part of WWE's Spanish announce team.

On the latest episode of UnSKripted, Rodriguez praised his former on-screen boss. He suggested that he developed a special bond with Del Rio during their on-screen alliance, which was evident when the two were on TV.

"I loved working with Alberto. I think we were a really good tandem, team. We complimented each other, we fed off of each other, we were literally always together on the road. So I think that chemistry was portrayed on TV. And I still to this day feel what we did has not been replicated." [13:15 - 13:32]

Ricardo Rodriguez feels he was a tier below Paul Heyman in WWE

During the same conversation, Rodriguez told Dr. Chris Featherstone that he couldn't compare himself to the greatness of Paul Heyman. However, the star believes he is definitely at a level below The Wiseman.

"I've said it before too. I'll never compare myself to Paul Heyman becuase Paul Heyman is a whole another level. But I would rank myself up there, not to that level but whatever tier is underneath them. I would put myself up there." [13:35 - 13:50]

The former announcer stated that not many managers after him had the same chemistry with the stars they managed. It will be interesting to see if the formidable pair reunite on WWE TV in the future.

