"Not right now" - Drew McIntyre gives his honest opinion on facing Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta for a special interview. Last year, WWE teased a potential match between Drew McIntyre and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, also involving the then WWE Champion Randy Orton. That didn't materialize as it became a singles feud between Bray Wyatt and Orton.

Drew McIntyre hasn't been involved in any cinematic matches in his WWE career so far. The WWE Champion responded to the question of whether that is something he wants to be a part of. You can check out the full interview with Drew McIntyre here.

"I don't think that's something I want to mix the WWE title with" - Drew McIntyre on facing Bray Wyatt in a cinematic match

Drew McIntyre stated that he doesn't want to mix the WWE Championship with the environment of a cinematic match as he thinks that the title should be defended in a realistic wrestling match and environment.

"Maybe eventually, not right now. I'm WWE Champion and I think, in fact I know, like the way I've been building the title, it's about the honor and respect and about wrestling. And there's room on the show for everything, a little bit something for everybody, different characters. It'd be boring if everyone was the same and The Fiend's unique character is so incredible, so out there, but I don't think that's something I think I want to mix the WWE title with. Like that's for, you know that portion of the audience and for me as a fan to watch and be blown away by the spectacle. But when it comes to the WWE Championship, I expect it to be in a wrestling match. You know, like man-on-man, fighting over the title with respect and honor. And that's what I'm all about, that's how I've tried to represent the title and that's how I think it should be represented. Not in a comedic fashion or an outlanding fashion, but a realistic wrestling environment."

Drew McIntyre is set to appear at the upcoming Superstar Spectacle show. WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

