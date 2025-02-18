Not Undertaker, but 53-year-old legend is desperate to get a job in WWE, says ex-writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The Undertaker is a part of the new WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) Show that is airing on A&E. According to ex-writer Vince Russo, one of his fellow legends is desperate to use the show to get a full-time job in WWE.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo made his feelings known about the new WWE LFG Show. He believes that some legends, one in particular, are going to use that spotlight to get a job in WWE. That is none other than 53-year-old Bubba Ray Dudley, who went viral for an unpleasant interaction with an aspiring wrestler.

Vince Russo slammed the LFG concept, stating that when Tough Enough became a thing, they used active wrestlers, unlike LFG where legends will use the spotlight and take it away from the aspiring stars:

"The dangerous thing here is that when they were doing Tough Enough, they were doing it with active wrestlers. Al Snow was an active wrestler. They were using active wrestlers. Bro, you're now using former WWE wrestlers who are no longer in the spotlight. It's like, you know what I'm talking about...they're going to make it about them because they're looking for that full-time spot in WWE. They're going to make it about them, and that's really going to take the spotlight off the potential wrestlers." (6:15-7:03)

Vince Russo went on to say that while he doesn't believe it applies to The Undertaker, Mickie James, or Booker T, the 53-year-old Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley will do anything to get a full-time job in WWE:

"That's what I think anyway. That's why I think there's a danger in doing it with retired guys, with the exception of 'Taker and Mickie [James] and Booker [T], he's already there. You and I both know Bully would give his right you-know-what to get a full-time job there. He is going to seize this spotlight to steal the show, and if that's what it turns into, I don't know if it's going to be interesting." (7:04-7:45)

You can watch the full video below:

A wrestling veteran hinted at the reason behind The Undertaker's beef with Hulk Hogan

The Undertaker's comments on the Six Feet Under podcast, when asked about Hulk Hogan getting booed, were quite telling. Seemingly unable to control his laughter, The Deadman said that sometimes in life, things come back.

On a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter hinted that their beef, which is a one-sided beef, began during their days of working together. Apter's comment alluded to the issues stemming from Survivor Series 1991:

"I don't know if Hogan has heat with The Undertaker and I don't know what Undertaker's issue with Hogan is... except if... I don't think it's political, because The Undertaker came out [in support] for Trump, not the way that Hogan did, but it's probably based on the old school [days] when they worked with each other." (From 03:43 to 04:05)

In case you don't know, the issues began at Survivor Series 1991 when The Phenom, just a year into his WWE career, dethroned Hulk Hogan to win the WWE Title. Hogan complained that the Tombstone was botched, and almost all evidence since then has suggested that Hogan was faking an injury. It seemed to work because his backstage power over a young Undertaker led to him regaining the title less than a week later.

The Deadman has openly stated that he believes this was entirely set up by Hogan, as they even had a conversation beforehand about executing the move safely - and that conversation was exactly why he was so safe when executing the Tombstone. It seems like with a lot of WWE stars of today, there is no love for The Hulkster.

