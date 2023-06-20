Notable actress was "released while being injured" by WWE early in her career

WWE overhauled its developmental system in 2012 when FCW was turned to NXT. The rebranding seemingly cost many WWE performers their jobs, including Anya Zova.

NXT's birth allowed the company to put some big names to the test before introducing them to the main roster. Big E, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Kevin Owens are some stars who benefitted from working on WWE's third brand before moving ahead.

Anya Zova did not get the push she was looking for and was one of the first to face the axe when WWE went through the change. She was out with an injury at that time and did not expect to be fired as the promotion usually doesn't release stars who are injured.

In an interview with Developmentally Speaking, the actress and comedian from Russia revealed how she was confused by WWE's decision to fire her when she was already in the process of settling in Orlando.

"I think I was the first one who got released while being injured. They knew because [the doctors] put a plate in my arm. With a plate, it's kind of dangerous to wrestle because it was going from the elbow all the way up. The skin is very thin, so anything could happen. They knew that I might need additional surgery later on, and that's exactly what happened. A year after, I had a second surgery to take it out, so they knew it was going to be (...) at least a year and a half recovery, so it makes sense financially," said Anya Zova. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Zova said that she learned an important lesson that she should always read a contract before signing it. The Russian star was already at a disadvantage because she barely spoke English then, which may have cost her the job.

She filed suit against Steve Keirn Inc. and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. in Hillsborough County, Florida Circuit Court on March 8, 2017, for not training amateurs properly, leading to her injury. However, the case was voluntarily dismissed on June 23, 2017.

Anya Zova became a comedian outside WWE

The setback did not stop the Russian star from making it big in the entertainment industry. Following her WWE release, she became an actor and comedian in the US.

Much like Dolph Ziggler, she has managed to make a name for herself as a comedian. She has done shows alongside Ziggler and AEW star Ryan Nemeth.

Raised by a Ukrainian mother and a Russian father, she founded the Acting School Miami Anya Zova. In 2011, she won the Kickboxing World Cup to make a name for herself in the world of sports.

She made her US television debut in the sitcom Brooklyn Nine Nine, followed by MacGyver. In April 2022, she toured the US with her comedy show, Make Laughs Not War, supporting Ukraine.

Anya Zova seems to be doing well in the world of sports and entertainment, and it looks like WWE missed a trick with her, as she could have proven to be good on the mic and in the ring.

