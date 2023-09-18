"Nothing good came out of it" - Controversial former WWE employee regrets working with Bret Hart

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff feels hiring Bret Hart was a bad decision after his exit from WWE in 1997.

Hart was possibly the biggest name in wrestling in 1997 after the infamous "Montreal Screwjob" incident. He had a falling out with WWE and Vince McMahon and showed up on World Championship Wrestling a few weeks later. However, his WCW career was a huge letdown, and the Excellence of Execution retired from in-ring competition soon after.

On a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff spoke about the biggest hiring regret during his WCW stint. The veteran said he had a lot of respect for Bret Hart but felt that hiring him was probably not the best decision.

Bischoff felt that the move didn't do anything to help Hart or the company. He even claimed that the fans were let down by Bret's lackluster run with the company.

"No reflection on him but Bret Hart. Nothing good came out of it. Not for him, not for us, not for the fans. Everybody lost." [From 1:36:34 - 1:36:44]

Bret Hart eventually mended his relations with WWE

In the years after his departure from WWE, Bret was admittedly bitter with Vince and Co. The passing of his younger brother, Owen Hart, further worsened the situation.

However, in the next few years, the two parties were able to put their differences aside and work together again. Bret Hart was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006 and even had a small in-ring stint in 2010.

Despite all the ups and downs in his career, Bret Hart will always be remembered as one of the best in-ring technicians and the man who carried WWE through the New Generation Era.

