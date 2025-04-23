Nothing stands out about Rusev, WWE veteran says

Rusev returned to WWE after a five-year absence on the post-WrestleMania 41 episode of RAW on April 21. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, had mixed feelings about The Bulgarian Brute's segment.

Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa and Otis were set to face The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the World Tag Team Championship. However, the match never got started due to Rusev's surprise attack on Otis and Tozawa.

Mantell said on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast that he disliked Rusev's black shorts. He also questioned whether the former AEW talent should make other changes to his character and on-screen presentation.

"Judging from his entrance, they know who he is, they're geared to boo him, but I don't like his outfit," Mantell said. "They're just like the ones he wore before, but there's nothing that stands out about him, other than being a Russian [Bulgarian], I guess?" [From 1:50:31 – 1:50:54]

The 39-year-old spent a decade in WWE before being released at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He recently departed AEW after performing for the company under his real name, Miro, since 2020.

Dutch Mantell on Rusev's past WWE work

In 2014, the returning star feuded with Jack Swagger when the former Real American was managed by Dutch Mantell's Zeb Colter persona.

Over 10 years later, Mantell thinks the three-time United States Champion failed to kick on after his rivalry with Swagger:

"This thing he did with Otis was good, but they see that stuff all the time. But does anybody have any deep animosity toward Rusev? He didn't do nothing but beat Jack Swagger for two years. That's all he did." [From 01:51:04 – 01:51:23]

In the same episode, Mantell criticized Travis Scott's WWE appearances. The legendary manager also shared his honest thoughts on Charlotte Flair's drawing power.

