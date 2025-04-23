"I still don't know who he is" – Veteran questions Travis Scott's WWE role

Travis Scott got involved in the WrestleMania 41 main event to help John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, is confused by the rapper's recent appearances for the company.
On January 6, Scott joined in with Jey Uso's entrance on the first episode of RAW on Netflix. Two months later, the 33-year-old formed an alliance with Cena and The Rock at Elimination Chamber. He also legitimately punched Rhodes, busting the WWE star's eardrum and giving him a black eye.
Mantell said on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast that Scott's WWE performances are unlikely to attract new viewers:
"I just don't get [Travis Scott's appeal]. Even Travis Scott, when he first appeared, I had no idea who he is. I still don't know who he is. Now, unless they're pushing the program for young people to start watching again, but I don't know what's gonna make them start watching again anyway because that finish didn't excite me. I will say this. They had a hell of a crowd. They had a hell of a house in there." [1:09:46 – 1:10:24]
The Undisputed WWE Championship match ended with Cena pinning Rhodes after hitting him with the title and a low blow. The closing stages also saw The American Nightmare perform a Cross Rhodes on Scott after the rapper pulled the referee out of the ring.
Dutch Mantell criticizes Travis Scott's entrance
Due to the size of the WrestleMania 41 ramp, several WWE stars' entrances took significantly longer than a regular RAW or SmackDown episode.
Dutch Mantell believes WWE's higher-ups should have told Travis Scott to take the ramp size into account and walk to the ring quicker:
"It took him forever to get to the ring. Can he speed it up just a little bit? But that's creative's job to tell him, 'Don't take all day getting down there.' But Travis Scott is a fan, so he thinks if he takes his time making his entrance, the camera will be on him, and I bet he took almost a minute getting down to the ring." [57:07 – 57:36]
Mantell also explained why many fans were underwhelmed by the finish to the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match.
