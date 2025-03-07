People in WWE angry over controversial recent spot; Cody Rhodes is involved - Reports

A controversial spot from last week's Elimination Chamber 2025 seems to have generated major backstage heat among people in WWE. As per recent rumors, Travis Scott punching Cody Rhodes, which seemingly left the latter injured, has not gone down well with many people behind the scenes in the company.

While fans are still coming to terms with John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber, where he aligned with The Rock, another incident seems to have grabbed the fans' attention. At one point, rapper Travis Scott, who accompanied The Final Boss at the show, punched Cody Rhodes. It was soon revealed that the spot had left The American Nightmare injured.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that people in WWE haven't taken kindly to what went down at Elimination Chamber. Meltzer added that Scott has backstage heat over the spot and many have wondered why he was allowed to throw a punch at the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Conrad Thompson claims he spoke to Cody Rhodes after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Noted wrestling podcaster Conrad Thompson recently revealed that he spoke to Cody following Elimination Chamber 2025 to inquire about Travis Scott punching him. Thompson stated that Cody denied Scott landing a blow at him. However, he added that the picture The American Nightmare sent him later with a bruise indicates the latter may have struck him accidentally.

"I saw the report earlier this week and I checked on Cody. I was like, ‘Dude, I saw it, but a burst eardrum? Are you okay? Holy sh*t.’ And he replied, ‘Didn’t touch me, I got a wild bruise somehow though,’ and sent me a picture. I was like, ‘Damn I am glad you’re okay mostly.’ And he joking said, ‘The horseman got me.’ I just thought it was funny that Cody, even now, is like he didn’t touch me. Of course, we know, that’s not the case. He’s sporting a major black eye right now. I don’t know if it’s true or not that he burst his eardrum. But buddy, it is a brutal blow that we saw there."

Cody Rhodes is slated to appear on this week's WWE SmackDown, where he could address his upcoming WrestleMania 41 match against John Cena.

