"Now you know why Vince fired him"- Fans reflect on 37-year-old star's horrendous booking since his return to WWE

A number of WWE Superstars released under Vince McMahon’s regime have been brought back by Triple H. While things for a few of them have worked out well, others’ fortunes have not been so good, with Karrion Kross being one of them.

The 37-year-old was one of the first to be brought back after Hunter took control of the company's creative department. While Kross made an impact upon his return, he failed to gain traction in the following months, which could be attributed to his inconsistent booking.

While The Doomwalker has been involved in numerous feuds, he has been on the losing end for most of them. The same story repeated on this week's SmackDown, where Kross' entrance was cut short before he lost a match to AJ Styles in three minutes.

Karrion's booking since his return to WWE was highlighted on social media, with fans having mixed opinions. While many believe that the two-time NXT Champion deserves better, some argued that he is simply not good enough to hang out with top stars.

Karrion Kross seemingly got a new nickname on WWE SmackDown

While Karrion Kross' Friday night did not according to plan, as he lost to AJ Styles within three minutes, things could turn around for him in the near future. The 37-year-old was given a new nickname on SmackDown, with Michael Cole referring to him as the 'people's executioner.'

The SmackDown star was one of the most dominant champions during his time on NXT. However, he failed to carry over the momentum to the main roster, with his presentation also getting altered during his first run with the company. After a lackluster stint on RAW, Kross and Scarlet were released from their WWE contracts in 2021.

The duo returned to the Independent Circuit for a while after their release. However, they returned to the Stamford-based promotion after Triple H took over the creative department from Vince McMahon.

Karrion Kross went after top names like Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns after his return. While he had a month-long feud with McIntyre during which both men got a victory each, The Doomwalker never got a chance to lock horns with The Tribal Chief.

His wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, who mostly accompanies Kross to his matches, has also competed inside the squared circle on a couple of occasions in mixed tag team matches.

