"Now they mean something" - Former WWE employee suggests a new faction with Hurt Business members and 35-year-old star (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo feels Monday Night RAW needs a new heel General Manager with a strong security team.

Adam Pearce has been the on-screen authority figure for RAW and SmackDown for a while now. He is usually the one setting up the matches and even jumps in to prevent any untoward backstage brawls in WWE.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE should use stars like Apollo Crews, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander to be the muscle for a heel general manager. He claimed that the company needed some radical ideas to get out of the same product every week on TV.

"Why don't we get a real GM? A real somebody. I don't know who that person is off the top of my head. But you know, an old-school heel GM type of individual. Bro, how many times is security the indie wrestlers in the territory? Russo continued, "What about if you had Crews, you had Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, what if you had legit-looking security guys with a heel GM? Those are characters on the show bro. Now they mean something. Now it's law and order and we're gonna do things my way. These are things they need to do to get out of the freaking box, bro." [From 1:02:42 - 1:03:58]

WWE has had several General Managers in the past

The concept of having General Managers run the show is not new in WWE. This started with several authority figures, such as a Commissioner or General Manager, making matches during the shows and adding a new dimension to storylines based on their characters.

Some of the biggest heel general managers included Stephanie McMahon, Eric Bischoff, Vickie Guerrero, and John Laurinaitis, among others. There were also some babyfaces that took up this role, including Daniel Bryan, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, William Regal, and Paige.

