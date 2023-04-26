"Number one" - 34-year-old names top WWE Superstars as dream opponents, including Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion despite the upcoming Draft. This is because Triple H unveiled a new world championship exclusively for the brand Reigns doesn't end on. EJ Nduka has now revealed that The Tribal Chief is his "number one" dream opponent.

EJ Nduka signed a contract with WWE back in 2019, and was subsequently assigned to the Performance Center under the ring name Ezra Judge. However, on account of budget cuts, he was released in early 2021.

Speaking on Public Enemy Podcast's Behind Enemy Lines, Nduka was asked to name his dream opponents. While Roman Reigns was his top pick, he called SmackDown star Ricochet "the best in-ring performer of our time."

“Number one, and this is recently, I would definitely like to go with Roman Reigns, no question. I think he’s one of the best storytellers in the game. I just like the energy he brings. He’s the dominant wrestler right now in our industry, and he’s just incredible. I’d like to share the ring with him. Number two is easily Ricochet. I think he’s the best in-ring performer of our time. I think he’s a genius. I picked his brain a lot in the early days of me cultivating who The Judge was, and a lot of the stuff that he taught me and told me, it kind of resonated," Nduka said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE legend believes RAW Superstar is better than Roman Reigns

Mark Henry recently called his pick to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion. The World's Strongest Man named Seth Rollins, who has not won a world title since dropping the Universal Championship to Bray Wyatt in 2019, as his choice.

Henry believes The Visionary is a better wrestler than Roman Reigns, while The Tribal Chief is a superior entertainer and champion. The AEW star stated on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio:

"I would say Seth Rollins [when asked who should win the new World Heavyweight Championship]. I would say the best wrestler would be Seth Rollins [when asked who is the better wrestler between Rollins and Reigns], the best sports entertainer would be Roman Reigns, and the best champion would be Roman Reigns," Mark Henry said. [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Seth Rollins will wrestle The Nigerian Giant, Omos, at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. Triple H also stated on the latest edition of RAW that the new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the Night of Champions event at Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

