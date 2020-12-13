Current NXT Champion Finn Balor is back on The Black and Gold Brand, and his return to the ring seems imminent. But he needs a new challenger for his title.

Over the past few weeks, the Undisputed ERA has been feuding with Pat McAfee and his star-studded crew. Most recently, the two factions went head-to-head in the headline match of NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

WWE NXT recently revealedon Twitter that Undisputed ERA's Kyle O'Reilly and McAfee's ally Pete Dunne will battle it out on the upcoming episode of the show this coming Wednesday. The winner of this match will face Balor for the title next month at NXT New Year's Evil.

This development seems like the next step in the rivalry between the two groups. After all, last week, O'Reilly was the first star who interrupted Dunne's promo in which he challenged Balor.

Finn Balor is currently a two-time NXT Champion

When Balor defeated Adam Cole at NXT: Super Tuesday II, he became a two-time NXT Champion. So far, just two performers have managed this feat, and Balor joins an impressive list. Only Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura have won the title twice.

Balor's first reign as the NXT Champion was over five years ago. He won the title by defeating Kevin Owens at The Beast in the East in Toyko, Japan.

Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver 31 Photo Credit: WWE

O'Reilly unsuccessfully challenged Balor at NXT TakeOver 31 earlier this fall. Dunne has come up empty-handed in his previous shots at the title. The winner of their match on Wednesday will have another chance to become the NXT Champion.