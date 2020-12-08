Ranking every match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020

NXT TakeOver: WarGames is considered one of the most grueling annual events of the year. After an entertaining buildup to the night, there were many competitors who walked out with the best matches of their career. This year's edition was certainly a night filled with tremendous effort from every Superstar on the black and gold brand.

There were spectacular spots and great efforts throughout the night. Some competitors were making their first TakeOver appearance, or simply picked up massive momentum. TakeOver: WarGames has to be looked at as one of the best special events of 2020 for the NXT brand.

With a five-match card featuring a wide variety of experienced and young talent from the roster, it will be a night that is truly remembered. In this article, we will be ranking every match on the NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 card.

#5 Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes - Strap Match (NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020)

The final blowoff in the feud between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes took place at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020, with the two men meeting in a Strap Match. After Blindfold and Haunted House of Terrors matches, the two rivals have seen some outrageousness throughout their time going head-to-head.

The bout has to be considered their best contest, with the two men putting on a decent brawl around the ringside area and inside the ring. The use of the strap brought some unique offense from both competitors. Grimes looked to keep his distance from the always-creepy Lumis, but the strap came into play to help Dexter close the distance.

Expectations going in were low, but there is no denying that both men put in a quality effort to keep it entertaining, even if a slow start led to some fans not being drawn into the action.

The level of in-ring work picked up in the later stages, but it would be hard to deny that this was the weakest match of the NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 card.