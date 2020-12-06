NXT TakeOver: WarGames is usually one of the most anticipated events of the year. The titular match has been consistently one of the highlights of the Black and Gold brand's calendar year, providing countless memorable moments. From awe-inspiring spots from the top of the steel cage to star-making performances, this TakeOver has guaranteed a night to remember.

This year, fans will once again witness two action-packed WarGames matches from the men and women of the NXT brand. NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 will also feature a triple threat North American title match, a first time one on one contest, and a Strap Match between bitter rivals. There is something for almost every wrestling fan on this night.

With a few bouts months in the making, this has been one of the meticulously built TakeOver cards of 2020. In this article, let's rank the buildup to every match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020.

#5 Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match (NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020)

This feud has been properly bonkers. When Cameron Grimes drew the ire of Dexter Lumis, no one could have expected the ridiculousness ahead for these two rivals. The two men's first showdown was the Haunted House of Terror Match at NXT Halloween Havoc. With zombies and chase scenes, this was by far the most outrageous sight seen on the NXT brand this year.

Grimes has been entertaining with his comedic reactions to the frightening eyes of Lumis, but it is arguable that this feud peaked at the aforementioned first meeting. Since then, fans have seen a criticized Blindfold Match and more gimmicked attacks from both individuals. At NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020, they will face each other in a Strap Match.

Outside of the humorous antics of Cameron Grimes, this rivalry has lacked in substance. Although there has been some enjoyable moments, it doesn't negate the overall feeling that both men deserve a lot more. Lumis has not been the most convincing babyface, while Grimes' talent far exceeds what he has been given over the last few weeks.