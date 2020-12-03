Shotzi Blackheart on WarGames being her first cage match

With NXT TakeOver: WarGames coming up this Sunday, Shotzi Blackheart has been getting herself ready and has put together a formidable team to take down Candice LeRae's unit.

Shotzi spoke with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp about being involved in WarGames, when she revealed that this will be the first steel cage match of her career.

Shotzi Blackheart explained how she's feeling heading into Sunday's big event.

"I'm just really excited. You know, I’ve never had a cage match before. But, it excites me. Anytime metal or weapons get involved, I’m all for it. I have that daredevil kind of style in wrestling and I have been itching for a brutal match like this. This is everything that I’ve been waiting for at NXT. It’s been a year now since I’ve been at NXT, and what a year to cap it off with a War Games match.That’s what I love to do. That’s my favorite kind of wrestling is the reckless kind. I’m just cooking up all the different ways I’m going to use my surroundings, you know, the cage. There’s so many fun things to do there, right?"

Shotzi Blackheart also revealed that she has not reached out to any other talent in regards to ideas for WarGames, because she has been busy working on a new tank.

"I have been going back and watching a lot of War Games matches, but no, I haven’t really seeked any help. I’ve been pretty busy working on my new tank. It’s just gonna be bigger and ballsier."

It should be an exciting matchup, with the best of NXT's heavily-praised women's division battling in the two-ring steel cage at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Shotzi Blackheart discusses hosting Halloween Havoc

In her interview with Fightful, Shotzi Blackheart also commented on hosting NXT Halloween Havoc in October.

"I have wanted to be a horror host since I was real young. I looked up to Elvira, Vampira, like I watched all the late night local horror shows. When they said that, I was like, “Oh, my God. I’m living out another dream through wrestling and it’s crazy.” But, when I found out, I was actually getting a tattoo. I had to tell my tattoo artist. Like, “Hey, I have to break for a second. I have to take a call from work,” and then that’s when they told me. What was extra funny about it is I was getting an exorcist tattoo. So, I was like, “The horror lives on!”

Her contribution helped Halloween Havoc be a success for NXT. The special program hosted by Shotzi Blackheart gave NXT a rare victory in the Wednesday night ratings battle with AEW Dynamite.