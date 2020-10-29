NXT Halloween Havoc kicked off with elaborate entrances for Damian Priest and Johhny Gargano, featuring a live guitarist and a giant inflatable pumpkin. Shotzi Blackheart was the host and she spun the Wheel that said it would be a Devil’s Playground match which means No DQ and falls count anywhere.

Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano - Devil’s Playground Match for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc

Gargano tore a hole in the giant pumpkin during his entrance. The match began and Priest was in control early on before Gargano got a hold of a kendo stick. During a break, Priest had Gargano tangled in the deflated pumpkin as he beat him down at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Gargano took the Broken Arrow on the announce desk before the match went outside and Gargano beat Priest with a trashcan and then an equipment trolly. Back after another break, they were on the makeshift stage and Gargano used a trashcan to attack Priest.

Priest went for the finisher but a masked character came out with a steel pipe and took him out. Gargano took a concrete tombstone from the character and smashed Priest in the head with it. Priest fell below and Gargano crawled down there to pin him and pick up the win at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Result: Johnny Gargano def. Damian Priest to become the new NXT North American Champion

Match rating: B

Cameron Grimes was backstage on NXT and William Regal took him to the parking lot before Pat McAfee was out with the NXT Tag Champs.

McAfee went on a rant about The Undisputed Era and tried to explain his actions before Kyle O'Reilly came out and Pete Dunne returned with two steel chairs in hand.

O'Reilly was attacked by Dunne and McAfee joined in with Oney and Burch to take him out. Dunne has joined McAfee's crew and helped him put O'Reilly through a chair with a DDT at NXT Halloween Havoc.