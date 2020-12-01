10 greatest WarGames matches of all time

NXT TakeOver: WarGames has quickly become the most anticipated event for the black and gold brand every year. With the titular main event, it has continued to deliver high quality encounters that always give fans breathtaking action. However, the history of this brutal bout is much more extensive than its TakeOver lineage.

The WarGames match became the signature stipulation of WCW. The creation from the mind of Dusty Rhodes was always used to blow off clashes between groups of competitors in the most spectacular way possible.

Since 1987, fans have witnessed memorable moments, grueling contests, and bloody battles inside of the two-ring steel cage.

With 36 WarGames matches in total in both WWE and WCW, there are so many unforgettable showdowns to choose from when considering the greatest in the speciality's history. In this article, we look back on the greatest WarGames matches of all time.

#10 Arn Anderson, Terry Funk, Buckhouse Buck & Colonel Rob Parker vs. Nasty Boys, Dustin & Dusty Rhodes (WarGames - Fall Brawl 1994)

This bout will always be remembered for being the only WarGames to have a father and son teaming together. At Fall Brawl 1994, Dustin Rhodes joined his father, Dusty, in his creation for the first time. Teaming with the Nasty Boys in the four-on-four encounter, they met Arn Anderson, Terry Funk, Buckhouse Buck, and Colonel Rob Parker.

In a further extension of Dustin's feud with Buckhouse Buck that featured the legendary Buckhouse match, this was a fun battle inside of WarGames and a showcase for the younger Rhodes.

Seeing the father and son unite in a clash against some of the biggest heels in the promotion put fans firmly in their corner, cheering them to victory on the night.

With hardcore specialists such as Terry Funk and the Nasty Boys, this was more of a brawl than your typical WarGames encounters. With a lot of use of the steel structure, this was a truly grueling bout that the Rhodes family and Nasty Boys came out victorious in.

#9 Road Warriors, Midnight Express & Dr. Death Steve Williams vs. The Fabulous Freebirds & Samoan Swat Team (WarGames - NWA Great American Bash '89)

The wrestling world is still reeling from the passing of Road Warrior Animal. The multi-time tag team champion and WWE Hall of Famer has joined his partner, Hawk, in heaven, and will be missed by all fans.

The legendary member of the Road Warriors or Legion of Doom leaves behind quite the legacy, which includes the tag team's memorable appearances in the WarGames match.

At the 1989 Great American Bash, they took part in a battle that also included some other terrific teams. The Road Warriors teamed with Midnight Express and Dr. Death Steve Williams to face the Fabulous Freebirds and the Samoan Swat Team.

It was a vicious brawl inside the two-ring steel cage that was heavily anchored by the hard hitting style of Animal and Hawk, and superior heel work of the Freebirds.

The action in this WarGames contest was savage and chaotic. With expert workers like Bobby Eaton, Stan Lane, and Michael P.S. Hayes, this was a well-rounded and worked clash that remains among the best the stipulation offered during the WCW/NWA days.