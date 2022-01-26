NXT 2.0 star Odyssey Jones undergoes surgery

Fans of NXT 2.0 star Odyssey Jones will have to wait a while before seeing the big man in action. During the latest episode of the brand, commentators Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett announced that the star underwent surgery for a ruptured patella tendon.

Jones suffered the injury in a match against the man formerly known as Saurav. It was scheduled to air during an episode of 205 Live but stopped once Jones was injured.

Odyssey Jones @oshow94 🏿 Sorry world I’ll be better! Sorry world I’ll be better! 🙏🏿

The big man last showed up on a pair of crutches during last week's show. He encountered Joe Gacy and Harland outside the trainer's room. Gacy opened the door to the trainer's room for Jones.

Later in the episode, Jones was seen on the training room floor with Harland standing over him, implying he had attacked him. The angle was done to write Jones off of TV until his injury is healed.

The big man is a fan favorite in NXT

Jones made his mark during the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. He advanced to the finals but fell to current North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

He was involved in the NXT 2.0 reboot but didn't have a defined storyline at the time of his injury. Jones was unfortunate to suffer an injury on 205 live, which will derail his career for the time being.

When he returns to the ring, he has a built-in feud waiting for him. We don't know how far the angle between Gacy and Harland will go. But when Jones is ready for action, fans can be sure that he will target the misunderstood Harland.

While Jones will miss out as the brand grows, his absence will open up a spot for someone else to shine. Who will it be? Let us know in the comments below.

