Reports on WWE's plans to further build NXT 2.0

Backstage reports have emerged regarding WWE's current plans to increase fan attention towards NXT 2.0 as a legitamte third brand.

Since WWE revamped its creative and physical appearance of NXT in 2021,higher ups in the company have attempted many different things to get the new format over with the WWE Universe.

One recent troupe that has been present on NXT 2.0 as of late is that of main roster stars like AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE will continue to include main roster stars making sporadic appearances on NXT as the weeks progress.

“Yep, we’ll see how that does. I mean, that’s the big thing. The strategy to build the developmental brand is to have a star from Raw on the show almost every week and to plug that on Monday to build to Tuesday. They didn’t shoot any angle on the show, but they did plug, Miz being there with Dolph Ziggler. No Bron Breakker." Meltzer added:" Bron Breakker and [Tommaso] Ciampa, they were supposed to be on the weekend [house] shows. Breakker was on the weekend shows. Ciampa worked today’s show, but he was on Main Event, he was not on Raw, so they’ve been around.” H/T WrestlingNews.Co

Dolph Ziggler capitalized on his recent NXT appearance last week, when he captured the NXT Championship from Bron Breakker.

Another main roster star has thrived on NXT 2.0

Like Dolph Ziggler, a main roster performer whose career has transformed since going down to NXT is that of Mandy Rose.

The former SmackDown performer reappeared on NXT in July last year, and since then Mandy Rose has formed the stable Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The American star has also gone on to capture the NXT Championship in the process.

Mandy Rose has thrived since her return to WWE's third brand and has been one of the shining lights of NXT 2.0's weekly program.

