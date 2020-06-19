NXT and AEW get viewership boost; Who won this week?

The viewership figures for AEW and NXT are in, and both shows gained big this week!

Did All Elite Wrestling continue their winning streak?

Bayley, Sasha Banks, and AEW's Abadon.

The viewership figures for AEW and WWE NXT for week 36 are in, and All Elite Wrestling continued their streak with a +11% deficit. AEW scored 772,000 viewers on TNT, which was a 14% increase from last week's figure of 677,000.

NXT brought in 746,000 viewers on the USA Network, which was a sizable increase from last week's figure of 673,000.

It's a very tight race on Wednesday nights.#AEW had a rating of 772k.#NXT had a rating of 746k.



Which do you think put on the better show? pic.twitter.com/D719zeGMNQ — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 18, 2020

The pivotal 18-48 demographic also saw significant improvements for both promotions as AEW got a 0.28 rating in the key demo (+22%). The promotion ranked #8 in the demo while NXT came in at #25. AEW had a 0.23 rating last week.

NXT: 746,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) June 18, 2020

As for NXT, the Black and Gold Brand had a 0.20 rating in the 18-48 demo (+25%). Last week's figure was 0.16.

Both shows dipped below the 700,000 total viewers mark last week, but they have regained ground with their latest offerings.

What happened on AEW and NXT this week?

Both AEW and NXT opened with matches which had the tag team titles on the line. Kenny Omega and Adam Page successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall of The Natural Nightmares.

Imperium retained their titles against Breezango over at NXT to kick off the show.

The other vital matches in AEW included MJF vs. Billy Gunn, Abadon's convincing win over Anna Jay, Cody's TNT title defense against AEW newcomer Ricky Starks and The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc.

The main event of AEW Dynamite saw Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) lose to The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta). The show ended with Orange Cassidy taking out Jericho to set up their Fyter Fest match.

Listen, Swole don't play with demons sooooo keep Lil Exorcism outta my way https://t.co/SMAOKEOcFZ — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) June 18, 2020

Over at NXT, Damien Priest picked up a big win over Killian Dain and continued his babyface run. Aliyah won her match against Xia Li with Robert Stone's assistance. The biggest segment of the night was William Regal announcing a North American title match for next week. Keith Lee will defend the title against Finn Balor, and Johnny Gargano and the winner of the Triple Threat will go on to face Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All match on July 8th. Dakota Kai continued her winning streak and this week; she beat Kayden Carter.

Bronson Reed made quick work of Leon Ruff before calling out Karrion Kross after the match. Santos Escobar and his newly-formed faction gave a good account of themselves with a solid promo and a vicious attack on Drake Maverick.

Sasha Banks and Bayley returned to NXT to put the Women's Tag Team titles on the line against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. The champs retained the title before getting assaulted by Io Shirai. Bayley and Banks retreated as the show came to a close. Triple H also sent a message to Sasha Banks and Bayley after the show went off the air.

