NXT GM William Regal announces Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament

It was announced last week on NXT that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament would be returning in early 2021. To keep the momentum going, NXT GM William Regal announced on the most recent episode of NXT that the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament would have its inaugural run in 2021.

Over the course of New Year's Evil, men's teams were either announced during the broadcast, or teams like Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory declared that they would be taking part. Two match-ups were announced for next week with Breezango facing Adam Cole and Roderick Strong as well as Ever-Rise facing The Grizzled Young Veterans.

With such a stacked roster of women in NXT, it only made natural sense for the women of NXT to get the same opportunity that the men have had. Now that it has been announced, any number of debuts could happen and interesting teams could form.

There are already a few established teams that will likely take part in the first-ever Dusty Rhodes Classic featuring the women of NXT. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are a natural team as are Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro have also teamed up for the last year or so in NXT.

The Dusty Rhodes Classic is an exciting prospect for the women of NXT

Regal stated during the announcement that NXT was starting off with a bang with New Year's Evil in 2021. The tournament for the women was another step in what could be one of the best years in NXT history. In addition to the established teams, there are also the likes of Mercedes Martinez, Rhea Ripley, and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai who could form parts of teams. Shotzi Blackheart could feasibly team with Ripley or Shirai since they all share respect. Could Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke return to NXT for the action?

Even someone like Aliyah could find herself as a part of a team for the tournament as she tweeted about the event shortly after it was announced on NXT. Who would she team with? Is it a chance for Vanessa Borne to come back to NXT?

There are also the likes of Xia Li, Ember Moon, and several women at the WWE Performance Center that could show up in the tournament. Whichever stars show up, it certainly will be a huge moment for some of the best women in all of professional wrestling.