NXT Level Up Spoilers: Former WWE Superstar's daughter debuts in the ring, Damon Kemp and Andre Chase impress

On the latest NXT Level Up, fans witnessed a couple of in-ring debuts and impressive wins. The show was pre-taped at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night and will air on Friday night after SmackDown.

The intense matches included Damon Kemp against Dante Chen, Arianna Grace's one-on-one with Amari Miller, and Andre Chase taking on Quincy Elliott. This marked the NXT in-ring debuts of Grace and Elliott.

The following are spoilers for NXT Level Up.

Arianna Grace had an impressive debut at NXT Level Up

The daughter of WWE Superstar Santino Marella, Arianna Grace, made her in-ring debut on Tuesday.

Grace (formerly Bianca Carelli) signed with the company in January 2022. She had informed about her name-change earlier, which was made prominent on her social media handles. WWE also recently confirmed her participation in the upcoming NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

Arianna Grace (Bianca Carelli) made her debut earlier tonight going up against Amari Miller. This match will air Friday on #NXTLevelUp

Result: Arianna Grace def. Amari Miller

Damon Kemp and Dante Chen battled each other again

Damon Kemp and Dante Chen are no strangers in the ring. Both men have faced each other over the past few months. This time, Kemp managed to get the upper hand on Chen.

On the previous edition of NXT Level Up, Chen faced Bodhi Hayward. The latter landed a spinebuster on Chen and pinned him for the win.

Bodhi Hayward main events this week's #NXTLevelUp against Dante Chen, plus Fallon Henley battles Thea Hail and Edris Enofe & Malik Blade take on Quincy Elliot & the debuting Damaris Griffin.

Earlier this year, Chen suffered a leg injury that required him to take time off for the first time since his NXT 2.0 debut.

Result: Damon Kemp def. Dante Chen

Andre Chase faced Quincy Elliott

On his NXT debut, Quincy Elliott faced Andre Chase, the self-proclaimed competitor with a PhD in Sports Entertainment. Chase has been with the brand for a while now and has had a few successful matches on NXT Level Up.

Elliott formerly participated in local wrestling promotions before signing with NXT. During their match, both men displayed unique athleticism and wrestling styles. But Chase managed to go a step further and defeated Quincy Elliott.

Result: Andre Chase def. Quincy Elliott

NXT Level Up has provided many upcoming talent with a platform to showcase their athletic efforts and performances.

Do you follow NXT Level Up? What do you like the most about the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

