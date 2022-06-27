NXT Live Event from Venice, FL (6/25) results; New title challenger announced

WWE NXT 2.0 held a live event at the Venice Community Center in Venice, FL on June 25. Full results and highlights (via Fightful.com) are posted below.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. Pretty Deadly

Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) def. an enhancement talent

Fatal 4-Way For A Future Women's Title Shot: Ivy Nile def. Tatum Paxley, Kiana James, and Electra Lopez

Sanga def. Duke Hudson

Toxic Attaction cuts a promo. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Ivy Nile answer and chase Toxic Attraction from the ring.

Alba Fyre def. Lash Legend

Bron Breakker, Solo Sikoa, Apollo Crews def. Joe Gacy & the DYAD

This event was part of the brand's Florida tour circuit and is one of the first non-televised live events outside their home at Capitol Wrestling Center (CWC) at the WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, FL in over two years.

Some notable results from the show include Carmelo Hayes defending his North American title against Andre Chase of Chase U; Ivy Nile winning a No.1 contender's match for the Women's Championship; and the team of Bron Breakker, Apollo Crews, and Solo Sikoa defeating Joe Gacy and The DYAD in a six-man tag match for the night's main event.

NXT is on tour for the first time since the pandemic

NXT is currently on a live event tour across the state of Florida. This is the brand's first such tour since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in March 2020.

The non-televised live event in Tampa on June 10 was the first of its kind for the developmental brand in over two years.

The former black and gold brand has held only one show outside the CWC since 2020 - that being NXT: Stand and Deliver on April 2, 2022, the same day as Night One of WrestleMania 38.

WIth the brand on tour again, it'll be the first time the company can gauge the crowd's reactions to their new crop of superstars since its rebranding last year.

