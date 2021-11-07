Paige reacts as WWE changes female referee's name to 'Paige'

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige reacted to NXT referee Chloe Christmas getting a new moniker: Paige.

Female WWE official Chloe Christmas now goes by the name of Paige, and the renaming received quite a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. Christmas has worked on WWE NXT and 205 Live. She recently changed her name on her official social media handles.

Former NXT Women's Champion Paige noticed the name change and posted her reaction to the same on Twitter. Paige shared a hilarious meme via her official Twitter handle and tagged Christmas in the tweet

Paige had changed her social media name to Saraya last year

Back in 2020, WWE put out a notice stating that superstars were barred from engaging in third-party deals. Paige was furious upon learning of WWE's decision. She changed her social media name to Saraya on various platforms and didn't mince her words while reacting to WWE's mandate. Here's what she had to say:

"I honestly have got to the point [where] I cannot deal with this company anymore. Now I have to make a very important decision. I'm f**king tired, man. I broke my f**king neck twice – twice – for this company, dude. Over-f**king-worked. I broke my f**king neck twice for this company."

"I can't wrestle anymore. I always worked so hard in WWE that I can't wrestle anymore. My neck is f**ked. My whole f**king dreams got taken away from me, and I had to have something that fulfilled that huge f**king void that I lost with wrestling." (H/T CBR)

Paige certainly took the news of Chloe Christmas' renaming in great stride. Christmas responded to her tweet as well. Check it out below:

Fans who have kept up with Paige's career know that she was one of the most popular female stars back in 2014-17. She suffered an injury at a house show in 2017 and was forced to retire.

What do you make of Chloe Christmas being named Paige by WWE? Do you think it was pure coincidence or a slight jibe at the retired female superstar?

