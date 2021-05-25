NXT Superstar makes fun of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for charitable cause

Much like last week, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was once again accompanied to Monday Night RAW by a flock of women. Dubbed 'Lashley's Ladies', tonight's women were different from last week's but they still served the same function tonight, nevertheless.

The women were seen rooting for Lashley during the MVP's confrontation with former WWE champions Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston, and were later spotted with The All-Mighty inside his personal locker room.

Drake Maverick later took to Twitter to poke fun at Bobby Lashley's segment from tonight's RAW. The NXT Superstar photoshopped his own face over Lashley's in the original image and provided the WWE Universe with some comedic relief.

However, Maverick later made it clear that he posted the hilarious image for a charitable cause. Maverick replied to his own post with a GoFundMe link for AEW star Cezar Bononi's fundraiser campaign to help him in his battle against his wife's leukemia. Maverick asked his fans to donate if the original tweet made them laugh.

If that tweet made you laugh please donate to this: https://t.co/3DwoWw8bVx — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) May 25, 2021

Cezar Bononi, who is also a former NXT Superstar, revealed a few months ago that his wife Camila was undergoing treatment for leukemia. The Brazilian native revealed that his wife, a cancer survivor, was diagnosed with leukemia after she she gave birth to their son Joshua.

Bononi, who made his AEW debut last year, is currently part of a four-man faction. Called "The Wingmen," the faction consists of J.D. Drake, Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon along with Bononi.

Cezar Bononi's time on WWE NXT

Bononi had a short stint on WWE NXT. During his tenure in the black and gold brand, he was part of a short-lived faction along with fellow Brazilians Arturo Ruas and Taynara Conti.

He would later be released by WWE on April 17, 2020 along with a few other employees due to the company's budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.