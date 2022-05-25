×
NXT Superstar's mind games cause Bron Breakker to lose major match

The second-generation superstar is in his second reign as NXT Champion
Rosanne Raphael
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 25, 2022 09:32 AM IST
Joe Gacy sent a message to NXT Champion Bron Breakker on the latest edition of the Tuesday Night Show.

Last week, Gacy challenged Breakker to a match at In Your House with the stipulation that the champion would lose the NXT Title if he was disqualified.

Throughout NXT 2.0 this week, Gacy and his hooded associates played mind games with Breakker, from leaving a childhood photograph in the latter's locker to playing a video of an old high school football match. Before going into his match with Duke Hudson, the 24-year-old stated that these tactics did not influence him as he knew Gacy was the one behind it.

During Breakker's match with Hudson, Gacy appeared with the hooded figures. Breakker hit Hudson with a suplex, following which he rolled out of the ring. Hudson taunted the NXT Champion and pushed him into the turnbuckles. Breakker climbed on the top rope towards the end of the match while Gacy and his associates made their way ringside.

Pure POWER from @bronbreakkerwwe!#WWENXT https://t.co/sAOApm3xnT

A charged-up Bron Breakker slammed Hudson and hit him with a clothesline over the top rope. While the NXT Champion rolled his opponent back into the ring, he was assaulted by the mysterious figures. He managed to get back at his attackers with a steel chair.

Without realizing it, the NXT Champion assaulted Hudson with the steel chair, leading to him being disqualified. An elated Gacy looked on from ringside as he seemed to accomplish what he set out to do.

Has @JoeGacy gotten into @bronbreakkerwwe's head?#WWENXT https://t.co/IqZqtIzk4q

With Joe Gacy seemingly having the upper hand over Bron Breakker this week, he might have given fans a glimpse of what to expect in the title match. However, things might change, and Breakker could prevail at In Your House.

Edited by Angana Roy
