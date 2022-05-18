Joe Gacy raises stakes in match against NXT Champion at In Your House

Joe Gacy has raised the stakes for his match against Bron Breakker at NXT In Your House next month.

Earlier this month, Breakker was assaulted by unknown assailants, which led to him being stretchered away after the show went off air. In the weeks leading up to their match at NXT Spring Breakin', Gacy played mind games on Breakker.

Last week, the challenger, accompanied by the hooded assailants, addressed Breakker. He stated that the NXT Champion would get his message and challenged him to a rematch.

On the latest edition of NXT, a frustrated Breakker stated that Gacy should stop hiding and come out to face him. Joe Gacy appeared with the two mysterious hooded figures by his side. He responded that Breakker had become predictable and boasted about how he had disrespected his family.

Gacy then added a stipulation to their match, saying that if Breakker gets disqualified during their match at the upcoming NXT In Your House event, he will lose the championship. Bron Breakker accepted the challenge.

Both men have been feuding with each other for quite a while, and it remains to be seen how their match at In Your House will go down.

Do you think Joe Gacy will be able to dethrone Bron Breakker at NXT In Your House? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha