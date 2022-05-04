Bron Breakker stretchered away by hooded figures after NXT went off the air  

NXT Superstar Bron Breakker seemed to be attacked by unknown assailants after NXT Spring Breakin' went off air on May 4.

The NXT Champion successfully defended his title against Joe Gacy in the main event of Spring Breakin'. Both men threw angry punches at each other, and towards the end, when Gacy was attempting a headbutt, Breakker managed to counter it and spear his opponent for the win. During the match, creepy figures with black robes were seen among the NXT Universe.

Joe Gacy had been playing mind games with Breakker over the past couple of weeks. He even went to the extent of holding Breakker's father, Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, prisoner. Gacy then stole Steiner's ring, citing it to be a symbol of the latter's sacrifice for his family, and then threw it into a fire.

After NXT went off the air, in a WWE Digital Exclusive, it was shown that Bron Breakker had been attacked and had to be carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The eerieness of the figures led to speculation that Gacy might be behind the attack.

Despite the mind games and attacks by Gacy during the past week, the NXT Superstar emerged as the victor and retained the NXT Championship.

A brief look into Bron Breakker's WWE journey so far

Bron Breakker signed with WWE in February 2021. He participated as one of the zombies in the Zombie Lumberjack match last year at WrestleMania Backlash.

Breakker defeated LA Knight in his first singles match on NXT 2.0 in September. He then started an intense feud with Ciampa before feuding with Dolph Ziggler.

The recent assault on Breakker is very similar to Gacy's previous attacks over the past couple of weeks. Last week, he threw Breakker off of a platform, leaving the NXT Universe uncertain of the latter's health status for Spring Breakin'.

Breakker debuted on RAW in March this year when he teamed up with Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The second-generation superstar defeated Dolph Ziggler on the April 4 edition of RAW to win the NXT Championship for the second time.

Who do you think is behind the recent assault on the NXT Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

