×
Create
Notifications

Bron Breakker stretchered away by hooded figures after NXT went off the air  

Joe Gacy plays mind games on Bron Breakker on the April 19th edition of NXT 2.0
Joe Gacy plays mind games on Bron Breakker on the April 19th edition of NXT 2.0
Rosanne Raphael
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 04, 2022 03:59 PM IST
News

NXT Superstar Bron Breakker seemed to be attacked by unknown assailants after NXT Spring Breakin' went off air on May 4.

The NXT Champion successfully defended his title against Joe Gacy in the main event of Spring Breakin'. Both men threw angry punches at each other, and towards the end, when Gacy was attempting a headbutt, Breakker managed to counter it and spear his opponent for the win. During the match, creepy figures with black robes were seen among the NXT Universe.

Joe Gacy had been playing mind games with Breakker over the past couple of weeks. He even went to the extent of holding Breakker's father, Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, prisoner. Gacy then stole Steiner's ring, citing it to be a symbol of the latter's sacrifice for his family, and then threw it into a fire.

After NXT went off the air, in a WWE Digital Exclusive, it was shown that Bron Breakker had been attacked and had to be carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The eerieness of the figures led to speculation that Gacy might be behind the attack.

EXCLUSIVE: After #WWENXT went off the air, @bronbreakkerwwe was attacked by two hooded figures in red masks and stretchered out of the NXT Arena at the bidding of @JoeGacy. https://t.co/s9gLj3ETuV

Despite the mind games and attacks by Gacy during the past week, the NXT Superstar emerged as the victor and retained the NXT Championship.

A brief look into Bron Breakker's WWE journey so far

Bron Breakker signed with WWE in February 2021. He participated as one of the zombies in the Zombie Lumberjack match last year at WrestleMania Backlash.

Breakker defeated LA Knight in his first singles match on NXT 2.0 in September. He then started an intense feud with Ciampa before feuding with Dolph Ziggler.

The recent assault on Breakker is very similar to Gacy's previous attacks over the past couple of weeks. Last week, he threw Breakker off of a platform, leaving the NXT Universe uncertain of the latter's health status for Spring Breakin'.

.@bronbreakkerwwe retains at #NXTSpringBreakin! #WWENXT https://t.co/4lwW1i4SXm

Breakker debuted on RAW in March this year when he teamed up with Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The second-generation superstar defeated Dolph Ziggler on the April 4 edition of RAW to win the NXT Championship for the second time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think is behind the recent assault on the NXT Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Prem Deshpande

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी