NXT UK Results - Kay Lee Ray retains and WALTER sends a message (24th September 2020)

This week's edition of NXT UK opened with a tribute graphic to the late Joe Laurinaitis, also known as "Road Warrior Animal". He will be greatly missed.

Long Live Road Warrior Animal 🖤♥️ pic.twitter.com/JW956xq5Wf — NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 24, 2020

Sid Scala addressed the competitors of the NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament backstage, ahead of tonight's drawing ceremony. Imperium's Alexander Wolfe obviously had heard enough and knocked Noam Dar's cell phone out of his hand. Dar then answered the phone saying "hi mum" before walking off, signalling the chaos that lays ahead in this tournament.

Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness then welcomed fans to the latest edition of NXT UK, which included the first Championship match at BT Sport Studios in London, England.

#1. NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER vs. Saxon Huxley (Non-title match)

Isolation forced @SaxonHuxleyUK to flip that switch, and he's looking to deliver an upset against @WalterAUT! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/Atmj8ueyPl — NXT UK (@NXTUK) September 24, 2020

Huxley went for a quick start and caught the NXT UK Champion off guard but WALTER transitioned into a sleeper hold attempt and clotheslined Huxley out of the ring.

Saxon Huxley attempted to get back into the ring several times but WALTER denied him. Huxley was incredibly frustrated and grabbed the steel ring steps before being convinced to drop them by the NXT UK referee.

Huxley managed some great offence and scooped WALTER up for a bodyslam followed by a crossbody which got him a two count.

Saxon Huxley once again took WALTER down on the outside of the ring with a Lou Thesz press. WALTER then gained control with a brutal chop to Huxley on the outside of the ring.

Huxley then drove WALTER into the steel ring steps and broke up the referee's 10 count. However, WALTER then gained control with a body slam, a series of brutal chops and a backdrop onto the barricade. WALTER then power-bombed Huxley straight onto the ring apron in a shocking move.

Saxon Huxley shocked the NXT UK Universe by making it back into the ring before the referee could count him out. WALTER continued his attack of vicious chops and followed this with a stiff German suplex.

WALTER hit a butterfly superplex, shades of Billy Robinson, and then demanded Saxon Huxley make it to his feet before delivering another brutal chop. WALTER then sealed Huxley's fate and hit a vicious power-bomb for the victory.

Result: NXT UK Champion WALTER def. Saxon Huxley

#2. Official draw for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament

During the break: Saxon Huxley was told "better luck next time" backstage. Huxley appeared to be frustrated and shouted "next time, next time" before walking away in anger.

We got a breakdown of the NXT UK Heritage Cup rules before heading to the assistant to the NXT UK General Manager Sid Scala who was in the ring with the NXT UK Heritage Cup competitors.

Sid Scala was joined by 7 of the 8 Superstars set to take part in the tournament. Scala also reminded us of the 8th wildcard participant set to compete in the tournament.

Sid Scala then welcomed the special guest for the drawing, the longest reigning NXT United Kingdom champion in the brand's history, The Brusierweight Pete Dunne.

Pete Dunne told the competitors to "make a name for yourself and continue the tradition" of British Wrestling. Sid Scala then drew the following match ups for the NXT UK Heritage Cup first round:

Joseph Connors vs. Dave Mastiff

Wildcard Entrant vs Trent Seven

Flash Morgan Webster vs A-Kid

Alexander Wolfe vs Noam Dar

Noam Dar went to attack Alexander Wolfe but Pete Dunne prevented the attacking from happening. Instead, The Bruiserweight utilised some joint manipulation and threw Noam Dar out of the ring, protecting the integrity of the competition which begins next week on NXT UK TV.