NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose plays a hilarious prank on her mother

Mandy Rose recently played a funny and harmless prank on her mother, and the clip is too funny not to watch.

The leader of Toxic Attraction is fresh off of unifying the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships at Worlds Collide on September 4. Rose unified her NXT Women's Championship with its UK counterpart in a triple threat match against Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport. The double champ has since announced that she is on a break from WWE TV.

In a recent post on social media, Rose reacted to footage of her playing a prank on her mother. She called her mom and told her that she got pulled over and told the police that her mother had fallen down the stairs. She then asked her mom to act like she had fallen as she was bringing the police home. In a reply to the video, she agreed with an account calling her mother "a real one."

Mandy Rose announcing a break by recreating the racy Shawn Michaels pose by wearing nothing but her NXT Women's titles [NSFW]

The undisputed NXT Women's Champion lit the wrestling world ablaze by recreating a famous and racy Shawn Michaels image. In the photograph, he wore nothing but his WWF Heavyweight Championship belt, Rose replicated the photo by posing poolside and wearing nothing but her two title belts.

The Golden Goddess added to her 300+ day reign as the NXT Women's Champion by unifying it with Meiko Satomura's NXT UK Women's Championship. She emerged victorious in a triple threat match that also included Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide.

After the show, she posted a picture that really got the internet wrestling community going. In the caption, she stated that she was taking a week-long vacation.

"My girls have it covered tonight, while I enjoy a well deserved vacation with my Titles. See you next week at the one year anniversary show!" Mandy Rose tweeted.

It now remains to be seen whether Mandy Rose will defend both the belts going forward, or whether the UK title will be made defunct, just like the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Rose's prank on her mother? Sound off in the comments below!

